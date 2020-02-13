EIB Support for Projects in Romania Amounts to EUR865M in 2019

The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group), comprising the European Investment Bank (EIB) and its subsidiary, the European Investment Fund (EIF), provided EUR865 million of loans, guarantees, equity and microfinance operations in Romania in 2019.

Support to public and private sectors in the areas of industry, energy, education and services, facilitating investments of smaller companies, represented in total some 0.4% of Romania’s GDP in 2019.

In total 10,200 businesses were supported by EIB Group operations in Romania, sustaining some 107,000 jobs.

“We financed projects targeting the development of education, water and energy infrastructure as well as investments improving food production and management. In 2019, 10,200 businesses benefited from EIB operations, sustaining some 107,000 jobs. In advisory services, among others, our cooperation with local authorities resulted in the approval of a European Commission grant co-financing Romanian projects worth EUR2.5 billion in 2019,” EIB vice-president Andrew McDowell said at a conference in Bucharest.

