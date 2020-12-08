Elections Romania, centralization 98,68% of votes: PSD-29.38%, PNL-25,16%, USR-PLUS-14,96%

Elections Romania, centralization 98,68%: PSD-29.38%, PNL-25,16%, USR-PLUS-14,96%

The Central Electoral Office (BEC) announces the centralization of votes from 98,68% of the sections. PSD obtained in the Chamber of Deputies 29,38% of the votes, PNL 25,16%, and USR-PLUS 14,96%.

159 views

Partial results at 14.30 show that PSD obtained 29,38% for the Chamber of Deputies and 29,81% for the Senate.

PNL was voted by 25,16% of voters for the Chamber of Deputies and 25,56% for the Senate.

USR-PLUS obtained 14,96% for the Chamber of Deputies and 15,44% for the Senate, AUR - 8.93% for the Chamber of Deputies and 9,1% for the Senate.

Other votes for the Chamber of Deputies:

PMP - 4,75%

Pro Romania - 4,13%

Senate

PMP - 4,88%

Pro Romania - 4,18%.

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.