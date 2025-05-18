Emil Boc: From the east came poverty, communism, totalitarianism

Boc mentioned that Sunday was about „a referendum” on keeping Romania in the European Union and deciding whether to continue moving westward or to revert to the east.

„Things are very simple and clear,” he stated. „Obviously, that’s where the nuances begin. I voted unequivocally, directly, and explicitly for the European path because it is the only option that has historically brought us peace, democracy, freedom of movement, and access to prosperity. I’m not claiming that turning westward is a perfect solution, but it is infinitely better than the path to the east. From the east came poverty, communism, totalitarianism, and 50 years of Romania being held back and turned back to the past. I experienced it firsthand, and I do not want to see this country regress to the east. I want it to have a dignified voice, a strong voice—one that matters more than it has until now, with a president capable of making this happen,” said the mayor of Cluj-Napoca.

Boc also appealed for participation, quoting Abraham Lincoln’s definition of democracy: „Democracy is government of the people, by the people, for the people.” He emphasized the importance of voting: „Dear Romanians, no matter who you choose to vote for, I urge you to come out and make your voice heard today. It is crucial that we collectively decide our future direction. I specifically address the nearly 8.5 million Romanians who did not participate in the first round of the presidential elections. As I said, democracy cannot be built with half a voice or half a population. Silence is not an option. Only the involvement and commitment of each and every one of us can make a difference. Vote passionately, but do not cultivate hatred. Because tomorrow, it is still us who must build this country; it is still us who must move forward; and it is still us who must build bridges, not walls, between us.”