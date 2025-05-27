Farmers have until June 13 to submit payment applications to APIA

The decision comes to the aid of farmers who, for reasons beyond their control, cannot submit their applications within the originally established deadline. Payment applications and amendments can be submitted to APIA between March 3 and June 13, 2025.

Among the main amendments brought by the new order are the eligibility of land removed from the agricultural circuit for which farmers can request payment if they use it for agricultural purposes throughout the year.

For the coupled support scheme for maize, farmers must ensure a load of at least 3 livestock units per hectare at the time of submitting the application.

The periods for keeping animals on the farm have also been modified: for cattle between June 14 and October 13, 2025, and for sheep and goats between June 14 and September 21, 2025.

Farmers can benefit from the support of APIA officials at county and local centers, but must respect the appointment schedule to avoid crowding.