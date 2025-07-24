Fraud attempts on behalf of the Police, DIICOT and ANAF

DIICOT posted a warning message on its official website stating that, in recent times, spoofing fraud attempts have intensified, in which attackers use phone numbers or visual identities that imitate public institutions, such as DIICOT, ANAF, the Romanian Police or the National Bank of Romania.

„Criminals call or send SMS/Email messages that appear to come from the authorities, using official language, real numbers and falsified email addresses. Criminal cases, tax debts or urgent checks are invoked, requesting bank details, authentication codes or payments into accounts under the pretext of „verification”.

The purpose of these attacks is to obtain personal data, access to bank accounts or fraudulent money transfers.

Public institutions never request confidential information over the phone, DIICOT states. Citizens are advised not to provide personal data, not to access links in suspicious messages and to verify the authenticity of calls by directly contacting the institutions. Attempts can be reported to the National Directorate for Cyber Security.