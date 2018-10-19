Health Minister Announces Checks In Maternity Hospitals Nationwide

Romanian Health Minister Sorina Pintea announced on Tuesday that she ordered checks regarding the state of nosocomial infections in all maternity clinics throughout the country, which will begin most likely on January 15.

“I have signed the order through which checks will be performed in maternities all around the country. I signed the order, they will probably begin on January 15,” the minister said in a press conference on Tuesday.

The decision follows a major infection crisis at a Bucharest maternity towards the end of last year, as 45 newborns birthed at the clinic were found bearing the staphylococcus bacteria within a two-month period.

Later medical tests performed on the maternity’s staff found that 27 of them were carriers of the bacteria.

