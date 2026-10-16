Prima pagină » English » Heavy snowfall on the Transfăgărăşan; snow-clearing equipment deployed

Heavy snowfall on the Transfăgărăşan; snow-clearing equipment deployed

Heavy snowfall on the Transfăgărăşan has prompted road crews to take action. On Friday morning, they are working on the DN7C, deploying snow-clearing machinery and applying anti-icing materials.
Heavy snowfall on the Transfăgărăşan; snow-clearing equipment deployed
Sursa foto: captură video
Petru Mazilu
16 oct. 2026, 14:36, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată
Urmărește-ne în Discover

The Braşov Regional Directorate of Roads and Bridges (DRDP) reports that it is operating on the Transfăgărăşan due to heavy snowfall. A layer of snow has accumulated on the road, particularly in the alpine sections.

„Heavy snowfall on the DN7C – Transfăgărăşan! We are deploying snow-clearing equipment and anti-icing materials in the alpine area of ​​the Transfăgărăşan to clear significant snow accumulations from the roadway,” the DRDP stated.

Authorities advise drivers not to travel on the Transfăgărăşan unless their vehicles are equipped for winter conditions.

„Weather conditions are expected to remain similar over the coming days; therefore, please do not travel on this section unless you are prepared for winter driving conditions,” the DRDP added.

Recomandarea video

EXCLUSIV Avertizor de integritate: Nepoata lui Grindeanu, angajată expert cu 6.600 lei lunar de către CJ Timiș într-un proiect european
G4Media
Arhivele Securității: imagini rare și detalii explozive din culisele europene ale lui Dinamo - mese de lux, bani, fete și vacanțe pentru arbitri + „A apreciat-o pe informatoarea «Brândușa»”
GSP.ro
Caz incredibil într-un sat din Maramureș. O femeie a fost amendată cu 500 de lei pentru că găinile i-au scăpat din curte și au murdărit pavajul vecinei. Soțul femeii: „Nu poți pune GPS pe ele!”
Gandul
Avem înregistrarea cu mesajul de adio al Mădălinei Apostol. Ultimele cuvinte înainte de tragedie
Cancan
FOTO. „Așa îmi imaginez că arată Femeia Fantastică”. Cea mai frumoasă jucătoare de rugby i-a cucerit pe fani
Prosport
PNL întră în opoziție după 7 ani de guvernare. Liberalii se pregătesc pentru lupta de gherilă cu binomul PSD-Dan
Libertatea
Omenirea ar putea dispărea până în anul 2100. Cele două ameninţări care îi îngrijorează pe experţi
CSID
Tesla prezintă noua generație Roadster, cu tehnologii dezvoltate împreună cu SpaceX
Promotor