Heavy snowfall on the Transfăgărăşan; snow-clearing equipment deployed

The Braşov Regional Directorate of Roads and Bridges (DRDP) reports that it is operating on the Transfăgărăşan due to heavy snowfall. A layer of snow has accumulated on the road, particularly in the alpine sections.

„Heavy snowfall on the DN7C – Transfăgărăşan! We are deploying snow-clearing equipment and anti-icing materials in the alpine area of ​​the Transfăgărăşan to clear significant snow accumulations from the roadway,” the DRDP stated.

Authorities advise drivers not to travel on the Transfăgărăşan unless their vehicles are equipped for winter conditions.

„Weather conditions are expected to remain similar over the coming days; therefore, please do not travel on this section unless you are prepared for winter driving conditions,” the DRDP added.