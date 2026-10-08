Grindeanu calls on the PNL and UDMR to join a committed majority

Following discussions with Prime Minister-designate Luca Niculescu, the PSD leader stated that his party is not interested in positions and warned that the Social Democrats will not support a government if their demands regarding the governing program and the political majority are not met.

Grindeanu stated that the discussions with Luca Niculescu had two components: the future government’s program and the political framework on which it will be based.

Grindeanu: Niculescu assured us that key PSD ideas will be included in the program

According to the PSD leader, the prime minister-designate gave assurances that some of the measures supported by the Social Democrats will be included in the future Cabinet’s program.

“Mr. Niculescu, the prime minister-designate, assured us that key ideas from the PSD’s program will be reflected in his governing program. We are waiting for this governing program to take shape so that we can ultimately see the solutions for the people and the solutions for the economy. We have expressed our willingness and conveyed to Mr. Niculescu that some of our colleagues who worked on the governing program are ready to play an active role in the coming days, through ongoing dialogue, until this program is finalized,” stated Sorin Grindeanu.

The Social Democratic leader specified that the second component of the negotiations concerns the formation of the majority that would support the new Executive.

“We want a committed majority, and we are not interested in positions.”

Grindeanu maintained that the PSD is not making its participation in the future political structure contingent on obtaining positions in the Executive.

“The second issue relates to the political aspect. Specifically, from the outset, I told the prime minister-designate that we want a committed majority and that we are not interested in positions,” stated the PSD president.

In this context, Grindeanu issued an explicit appeal to the PNL and the UDMR.

“That is why I am appealing in particular to the PNL and the UDMR to demonstrate political maturity and to pitch in to build a transparent majority, if they want the PSD to participate in the government or in this joint effort. If we are not included in this economic plan (…) and there is no clear commitment from the other parties, the Social Democratic Party will not hesitate to say ‘no’ to this political initiative,” Grindeanu stated.

Grindeanu: “Normally, the PSD should have received the mandate”

The PSD president argued that, in his opinion, the mandate to form a majority should have gone to the Social Democrats, but he emphasized that Luca Niculescu’s appointment is a reality from which the current negotiations must proceed.

“Normally, the PSD should have received the mandate to form a majority to invest a government. And we could have built a majority, if you will, around the idea of change, because 80% of Romanians are asking us for this change, and lawmakers, after all, cannot ignore this demand. However, we have a nomination in the person of Mr. Niculescu. That is why my appeal is directed at the parties,” said Sorin Grindeanu.

The PSD leader called on the other parties to reduce political tensions and focus on economic and social solutions.

“Let them set aside their political egos and think more about the people—especially those who are watching us and expecting solutions from us. The real confrontation should not be on the political front between parties at this time. I believe the real confrontation should be over the solutions each of us presents to resolve the problems and hardships faced by Romanians,” Grindeanu continued.

“What’s at stake these days is not a political victory”

The PSD president insisted that negotiations to form the new government should not be turned into a contest for political gain between parties.

“What is at stake these days is not a political victory of one party over another. What is at stake for all of us, ultimately, must be raising the standard of living for Romanians and breaking this political deadlock. Hence my appeal to the political parties—and, in particular, as I said, to the PNL and the UDMR—to play an active and committed role in this effort,” stated Sorin Grindeanu.

He reiterated his appeal to the parliamentary parties, asking that recent disputes be set aside.

“I am making this appeal in good faith—after all, on behalf of the parliamentary parties—that during these days we set aside the political conflicts which, thank God, have been more than, shall we say, the necessary amount of dynamism on the political scene. They have reached a level that, ultimately, no normal person would want. So let’s set these things aside and think about the people who voted for us,” said the PSD leader.

The PSD’s Condition for Voting on the Future Government

In closing, Grindeanu stated that the PSD’s support for the future Cabinet depends on the fulfillment of the two conditions presented following the meeting with Luca Niculescu: the inclusion in the government program of measures deemed essential by the Social Democrats and the existence of a committed political majority.

“So, our proposal is this: if the Social Democratic Party is to be part of the government, these two conditions must be met. Otherwise, obviously, we will not vote for a government that does not include these two elements I have announced,” stated Sorin Grindeanu.

Sorin Grindeanu clarified that Ilie Bolojan’s presence at the helm of the PNL does not pose an obstacle to a potential coalition government with the Liberals and the UDMR. When asked whether the PSD would be willing to form a government with the PNL and the UDMR—and thus alongside Ilie Bolojan—the Social Democratic leader replied:

“Yes, Ilie Bolojan is not a problem for Sorin Grindeanu at this time. Ilie Bolojan is the president of the PNL. It’s not my place to tell the PNL what to do. It’s up to them how they manage their affairs. What am I supposed to say about whether Ilie Bolojan is a good PNL president or not? Because we have a prime minister-designate, Luca Niculescu,” Grindeanu stated.