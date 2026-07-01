“I’ll sign it now”: Grindeanu agrees to rotating PM

The PSD president stated on Wednesday that he is open to a rotating government and all the conditions proposed by Ilie Bolojan and Dominic Fritz in a potential political agreement, but only if the PSD gets to nominate the prime minister first.

During a press conference at Parliament, Sorin Grindeanu expressed no hesitation in “discussing and finding common ground” regarding a governing agreement and stated that he would sign it “right now, on the spot” if Bolojan and Fritz were to do the same. “Let Bolojan and Fritz come and sign it too, right now, on the spot. Let Bolojan vote for a PSD minority government,” Grindeanu declared.

Why should Siegfried go first? No, obviously not

However, he emphasized that under such an agreement, the PSD would not accept that right-wing parties nominate the prime minister first. “But why should Siegfried go first? No, obviously not. We wouldn’t accept that. I’ve stated the PSD’s conditions clearly. We’ve shown flexibility. Others change their position after making commitments before the President of Romania. I agree with this rotation, as long as it starts with the PSD. I haven’t changed my stance. I have nothing against Mr. Mureșan; it’s up to them who they propose,” he explained.

Additionally, the interim leader of the PSD mentioned that the party cannot collaborate with AUR leader George Simion, although he respects AUR voters. “I respect AUR voters, but at this moment, we cannot discuss collaboration with Simion. A collaboration with Simion is not possible,” he stated.

AUR and George Simion are the ones who “are keeping Bolojan in power”

Grindeanu argued that AUR and George Simion are the ones who “are keeping Bolojan in power” through their recent actions. Regarding negotiations to form a majority, he reiterated that the party has not changed its position or the previously announced conditions but remains open to dialogue. “We haven’t changed our position, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t open to finding a solution to get through this period. We are willing to discuss and find common ground in this type of agreement, whether governmental or political,” Grindeanu added.