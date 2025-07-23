Investments in the Anghel Saligny Program are not being frozen

This decision was made during the governing coalition’s meeting on Wednesday.

Grindeanu stated that coalition members have agreed that „in the next two to three weeks, each county council president, along with the prefect, will discuss each project from the Anghel Saligny Program at the Ministry of Development… there will be practical discussions.”

He also emphasized that the Anghel Saligny program is „not a political program,” as demonstrated by the reactions of mayors from various parties regarding the reported suspension of investments. Furthermore, Grindeanu mentioned that the program complies with European standards.

„Investments are being made in accordance with European rules, and the program meets all the criteria. Those who commit fraud must be held accountable, but we cannot penalize entire communities in Romania for the actions of a few. This is a national program that has proven to be effective,” said Sorin Grindeanu.

The measures regarding investments in the Anghel Saligny Program may be included in the next fiscal packages of the Bolojan government.