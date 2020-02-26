Iohannis: There is no reason for panic. I asked for additional border control measures

President Klaus Iohannis has said, after the Supreme Council of the Country Defence (CSAT) meeting on coronavirus, that there is no cause for panic, stating, at the same time, that he asked for additional control measures at the entrance to the country, both in customs and in airports and ports.

"So far, we have no confirmed case of coronavirus infection in Romania. A few minutes ago I received the results from Gorj, which are negative. The level of mobilization must remain high because we are facing a global medical emergency. All states are vulnerable to a virus that does not take into account geographical boundaries", Iohannis has said.

The president added that, after analyzing the data at the CSAT meeting, the responsible institutions have taken the necessary measures in time to prevent contamination.

The Romanian president said that he also decided to supplement control measures to identify potential patients with respiratory problems at the border. The Ministry of Health will be the institution that will provide the necessary medical personnel at the border crossing points.

"We have decided that in addition to the measures already established, control measures should be supplemented, in order to identify potential patients with respiratory diseases and to prevent infection with the new coronavirus at the land, sea, river and air border points. The Ministry of Health will provide the necessary medical personnel at these border crossing points, with specialists from the public health departments, including by posting from other counties and health units. In the event - attention - the eventual confirmation of coronavirus cases in the territory of Romania, the protection of the medical personnel that makes contact with the infected persons is essential. Therefore, the authorities must provide the medical staff with all the necessary equipments, including, of course, the protective equipment. Thus, within the CSAT, we have decided to allocate by the Romanian Government financial resources for the purchase of individual protective equipment, negative pressure isolation chambers, negative pressure isolation for transport on the trolley and medicines", added Iohannis.

