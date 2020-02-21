Klaus Iohannis, challenged by magistrates after signing decrees appointing chief prosecutors

The Association "Iniţiaivă pentru Justiţie" ("Initiative for Justice") has announced will challenge president Klaus Iohannis' decision appointing chief prosecutors, stating that the CVM recommendations about appointments to the General Prosecutor's Office, DIICOT and DNA were not respected.

The Association "Initiative for Justice" announced that it will challenge in court the decrees appointing the chief prosecutors. Prosecutors within this association believe that, by appointing the three ones as heads of the General Prosecutor's Office, DIICOT and DNA, the recommendations of the European Commission, GRECO and the Venice Commission were ignored.

The recommendations of the international experts were that, in the procedure of appointment, the opinions of the Superior Council of Magistracy, the only guarantor of the independence of justice, should be taken into account. Thus, in 2019, the representatives of the European Commission wrote in the CVM (Cooperation and Verification Mechanism) report that the negative opinions of the Superior Council of Magistracy should be respected in the case of the appointment or dismissal of the prosecutors who hold management positions.

The association will challenge in administrative disputes the decrees issued by the president and will ask for their cancellation.

The SCM gave a negative opinion for Gabriela Scutea, the proposal for the attorney general, but also for Giorgiana Hosu, the proposal for the DIICOT (Directorate of Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism Offences) chief. The only one who got a positive opinion from the SCM members was Crin Bologa, the proposal for the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) management.

The president of Romania signed the three appointment decrees on Thursday.

Pentru cele mai importante ştiri ale zilei, transmise în timp real şi prezentate echidistant, daţi LIKE paginii noastre de Facebook!

Dacă ţi-a plăcut articolul, urmăreşte MEDIAFAX.RO pe FACEBOOK »

Conținutul website-ului www.mediafax.ro este destinat exclusiv informării și uzului dumneavoastră personal. Este interzisă republicarea conținutului acestui site în lipsa unui acord din partea MEDIAFAX. Pentru a obține acest acord, vă rugăm să ne contactați la adresa vanzari@mediafax.ro.