Home
English
BUCHAREST, (21.02.2020, 12:44)
Departamentul Externe

Klaus Iohannis, challenged by magistrates after signing decrees appointing chief prosecutors

The Association "Iniţiaivă pentru Justiţie" ("Initiative for Justice") has announced will challenge president Klaus Iohannis' decision appointing chief prosecutors, stating that the CVM recommendations about appointments to the General Prosecutor's Office, DIICOT and DNA were not respected.

18 afişări
Imaginea articolului Klaus Iohannis, challenged by magistrates after signing decrees appointing chief prosecutors

Klaus Iohannis, challenged by magistrates after signing decrees appointing chief prosecutors

The Association "Initiative for Justice" announced that it will challenge in court the decrees appointing the chief prosecutors. Prosecutors within this association believe that, by appointing the three ones as heads of the General Prosecutor's Office, DIICOT and DNA, the recommendations of the European Commission, GRECO and the Venice Commission were ignored.

The recommendations of the international experts were that, in the procedure of appointment, the opinions of the Superior Council of Magistracy, the only guarantor of the independence of justice, should be taken into account. Thus, in 2019, the representatives of the European Commission wrote in the CVM (Cooperation and Verification Mechanism) report that the negative opinions of the Superior Council of Magistracy should be respected in the case of the appointment or dismissal of the prosecutors who hold management positions.

The association will challenge in administrative disputes the decrees issued by the president and will ask for their cancellation.

The SCM gave a negative opinion for Gabriela Scutea, the proposal for the attorney general, but also for Giorgiana Hosu, the proposal for the DIICOT (Directorate of Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism Offences) chief. The only one who got a positive opinion from the SCM members was Crin Bologa, the proposal for the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) management.

The president of Romania signed the three appointment decrees on Thursday.

Pentru cele mai importante ştiri ale zilei, transmise în timp real şi prezentate echidistant, daţi LIKE paginii noastre de Facebook!

Taguri:
iohannis,
magistrates,

Dacă ţi-a plăcut articolul, urmăreşte MEDIAFAX.RO pe FACEBOOK »

Conținutul website-ului www.mediafax.ro este destinat exclusiv informării și uzului dumneavoastră personal. Este interzisă republicarea conținutului acestui site în lipsa unui acord din partea MEDIAFAX. Pentru a obține acest acord, vă rugăm să ne contactați la adresa vanzari@mediafax.ro.

﻿
Un nou FALIMENT de răsunet zguduie România. Anunţul şoc venit în această dimineaţă

ZF.RO

Cine sunt cei care ne ascultă discuţiile prin telefoane. Sunt plătiţi cu 12 dolari pe oră şi notează fiecare cuvânt pe laptopurile lor

BUSINESSMAGAZIN.RO

Carmen Brumă, FOTOGRAFIATĂ DEZBRĂCATĂ la munte. Vedeta a recunoscut că nu Mircea Badea a pozat-o așa: 'El mi-a făcut multe altele'

TACATACA.PROSPORT.RO

Și ei îi e rușine! Câte clase are, de fapt, Vulpița și cum arăta când era elevă

CANCAN.RO

Minisubmarine pentru infiltrarea şi exfiltrarea în ascuns a forţelor navale

MONITORULAPARARII.RO

Preşedintele Tribunalului Timiş: Independenţa justiţiei este pe cale să devină o poveste frumoasă, de adormit copii

MONITORULJUSTITIEI.RO

Gabriela Firea face referendum, pe Facebook, pentru taxa Oxigen, cu 10 zile înainte ca amenzile să se aplice. Cum au reacţionat internauţii

MONITORULPARTIDELOR.RO

 

ULTIMA ORǍ vezi mai multe

ŞTIRILE ZILEI

Preluarea fără cost a materialelor de presă (text, foto si/sau video), purtătoare de drepturi de proprietate intelectuală, este aprobată de către www.mediafax.ro doar în limita a 250 de semne. Spaţiile şi URL-ul/hyperlink-ul nu sunt luate în considerare în numerotarea semnelor. Preluarea de informaţii poate fi făcută numai în acord cu termenii agreaţi şi menţionaţi aici