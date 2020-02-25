Home
English
BUCHAREST, (25.02.2020, 19:19)

Klaus Iohannis: Ludovic Orban has submitted his mandate this evening

Romania's president, Klaus Iohannis, has said, on Tuesday evening, that Ludovic Orban has submitted his mandate as prime minister.

27 views

Imaginea articolului Klaus Iohannis: Ludovic Orban has submitted his mandate this evening

Klaus Iohannis: Ludovic Orban has submitted his mandate this evening

"Tonight Mr. Ludovic Orban has submitted his mandate of prime minister appointed. The motivation is as simple as it is clear. The regulation of the joint activities of the Chamber and the Senate stipulates a period of 15 days in which it must decide on the Government proposal. They were exhausted without voting. In essence, this situation is due to PSD, who boycotted yesterday's meeting, a vote could not be given. We risk getting into a blockage", Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday evening, at the Cotroceni Palace.

He added that he would have consultations with the parties on Wednesday.

Asked who could be nominated for the position of prime minister and if Nicolae Ciucă would be an option, the head of state replied: "You will find out tomorrow (Wednesday -ed.n.) after the consultations are over".

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.

 

The free download of the press materials (text, photo and / or video), bearers of intellectual property rights, is approved by www.mediafax.ro only within 250 signs. Spaces and URL / hyperlink are not taken into account when counting signs. The collection of information can only be done in accordance with the terms agreed and mentioned here