The first five thermo-scanners will arrive in Romania next week and other ten will be brought in on March 20, according to Transports minister, Lucian Bode.

Lucian Bode: The first five thermo-scanners arrive in Romania next week

The Transports Ministry announced on Thursday that the first five thermo-scanners will arrive in Romania next week. The next ten arrive on March 20 and the remaining 20 will arrive in 55 days.

"The framework agreement will be signed today (Thursday). And will be sent to DSU for signing the subsequent contract in order to purchase the 35 thermo-scanners. Five, next week, ten until March 20 and the remaining 20 in 55 days. The supplier is a company from Ireland", Lucian Bode said.

According to him, the number of Romanians coming from Italy has increased.

Lucian Bode says that about 80.000 citizens enter Romania daily, 45.000 by air and 35.000 by roads.

