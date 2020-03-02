Ludovic Orban wants a quick calendar for Cîţu Cabinet vote

The acting prime minister Ludovic Orban has declared, before negotiations for a new parliamentary majority, that he wants a quick calendar for the Cîţu Government.

Orban announced Monday in a press statement that he wants "a timetable as quickly as possible": hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday, the vote on Thursday or at the latest next Monday.

Asked about the negotiations on a new parliamentary majority, Ludovic Orban has said only that there are discussions with political parties in this regard.

The designated prime minister Florin Cîţu and the PNL negotiating team begin the negotiations on Monday to form a parliamentary majority in support of the Government.

On Friday, Florin Cîţu wrote on Facebook that he submitted the list of ministers and the government program.

"My mandate is clear: to form a parliamentary majority as soon as possible. Starting Monday, with the PNL negotiating team, I will have meetings with parliamentary parties to form a majority. I know it can! I urge the PSD not to delay the government's investment calendar in Parliament", Cîţu wrote.

No major changes were made to the composition of the government. The only change is at the Ministry of Finance, where the person appointed to the PNL Executive Office is Lucian Heiuş.

