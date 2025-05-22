Marcel Boloș on tax reform: The decision belongs to the future government

In a press conference held after a government meeting, Marcel Boloș reiterated Romania’s commitment to the tax reform, provided for in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which involves a budgetary impact of 1.7% of GDP, or approximately 23 billion lei. However, the minister specified that the concrete measures that will make up the reform will be decided by the future executive, given the short deadlines and the complexity of the process.

„I don’t know what those fiscal measures will be, because it is a decision of the governing coalition, a decision probably of the future government,” said Boloș, emphasizing the importance of forming a government as soon as possible to ensure a clear perspective on the reform.

On the other hand, the minister drew attention to the risk of blockage in the implementation of investment projects financed from European funds, especially through the PNRR, if negotiations with the European Commission on the final list of projects are not concluded in a timely manner. Romania has 28.1 billion euros from the PNRR and another 44 billion euros from the cohesion policy for the period 2021-2027, funds that must be absorbed before September 2026.

Regarding the projects that could be removed from the PNRR, Marcel Boloș explained that the decision will take into account the essential criterion of completing the investments by the deadline, and the replacement of some projects with others will be made in order not to lose European funds.

Regarding the current degree of absorption of European funds, the minister mentioned a percentage of approximately 9.4%.