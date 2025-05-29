Negrescu: 9 out of 10 public investments in Romania were made with European money

„We launched the first episode of the EUStory series. Its theme is and the answer is simple: it is about each of us”, claims Victor Negrescu in a Facebook post.

According to him, in 18 years, Romania has received over 100 billion euros from the European Union and contributed only 30. The difference, of over 70 billion, went to hospitals, schools, highways, Erasmus scholarships, digitalization, energy, adds the EP Vice President.

„9 out of 10 public investments in Romania were made with European money. This is not propaganda. It is reality. As the European Parliament’s chief negotiator for the EU 2025 budget, I fought for a better budget, with 10 billion euros more than last year. And we managed to direct this money to people, not to bureaucracy: for education, young people, SMEs, digitalization, Schengen accession”, Victor Negrescu continues.