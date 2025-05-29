Nicușor Dan, at the first public event as president: Let’s be united

„I am glad that this is the first official event I am participating in as president of Romania, because our country as it is now, free, democratic, European, could not have been built if it had not been for this foundation of courage and sacrifice of our ancestors. We owe them our respect and our entire gratitude,” said Nicușor Dan.

He argues that it is the duty of all Romanians to continue the fight for freedom.

“Today, as we honor the sacrifice of those who fought for Romania, we have a duty not only to remember, but to carry forward what they started, a dignified, united and respected country. Our heroes fell in the line of duty for freedom, for dignity and for unity, for a future that is not negotiated on the margins of history, but is sustainably built in the heart of Europe. We have a responsibility to continue this path. On the occasion of this great Christian holiday, let us put aside what separates us and focus on what brings us closer,” the president added.

He called for unity: „Let us be united today, as we were in the most difficult and decisive moments of our history. Let us build a Romania anchored in the European and Euro-Atlantic space, which offers security and prosperity to all its citizens. Unity does not mean thinking alike, but assuming our direction together. And the direction is unequivocally a European Romania, a strong and united Romania.”