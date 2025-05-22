Nicușor Dan is the new president of Romania. The mandate has been validated

„The Constitutional Court met in its plenary session to validate the elections of the President of Romania. Having examined the candidacy file and having regard to the minutes drawn up by the Central Electoral Bureau, taking into account the fact that the second round of voting that took place on May 18, 2025 was valid, Mr. Dan had the highest number of votes. Having found that the provisions of articles 81 of the Constitution and of law number 370 / 2004 were respected on the basis of the constitutional provisions and applicable legislation, with unanimous votes, the Constitutional Court, in the name of the law, decides 1. Validates the election of Mr. Nicușor Daniel Dan as President of Romania”, is the decision read by Marian Enache, President of the CCR.

A copy of the decision is presented to Parliament for the purpose of taking the oath provided for in article 82 paragraph 2 of the Constitution. A copy of the then-elected President of Romania, Nicușor Daniel Dan, and another copy remains with the Constitutional Court.

“This decision is final and generally binding and is published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part 3,” the President of the CCR also said.