Nicuşor Dan, on the loss of European funds: on the PNRR, the big risk is not to attract

Regarding the possibility of losing European funds due to the large deficit, Dan stated: „On the one hand, Romania is in an excessive deficit procedure. The excessive deficit procedure has some stages in which, possibly, at a given time, a percentage of the funds will be taken. Not necessarily the important percentage, but the signal that such a decision would give to the market and, in particular, to investors who lend to Romania”.

He added that „on the other hand, on the PNRR, the big risk is not to attract”.

„I mean, we have a deadline, August 2026, and the big risk is that we have some money that we don’t draw on by then. That’s where the biggest discussion is,” Dan also said.