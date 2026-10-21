Nicușor Dan says Romania has asked NATO for “stronger support” for Black Sea security

In a Facebook post, the head of state noted that a meeting of the North Atlantic Council took place on Tuesday, following discussions he held last week in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

“The North Atlantic Council met yesterday to assess the latest developments in the Black Sea and to discuss concrete measures to strengthen security and protect navigation, trade, and energy infrastructure,” Nicușor Dan stated.

The president noted that Romania has requested more support from the Alliance.

“Romania conveyed the direct message that we expect stronger support through additional capabilities for countering drones, surveillance, reconnaissance, and expertise, as well as an adapted and strengthened NATO posture in the region,” he wrote.

Nicușor Dan also recalled the incident on October 17, when two Romanian F-16s shot down two drones that had entered Romanian airspace near Sulina.

“Both were neutralized within minutes of entering our airspace. I congratulate our pilots on their professionalism and quick response. Romania’s response will remain firm; we will defend our airspace and territorial waters at all times, alongside our allies,” the president added.

The head of state emphasized that the security of the Black Sea is important for all of Europe and for international trade.

“The security of the Black Sea is essential not only for Romania and the riparian states, but also for all of Europe and for international trade. A clear conclusion from yesterday’s meeting is that the allies’ solidarity is unwavering. The commitment to defend every allied territory, including our waters and airspace, is shared by the entire Alliance,” stated Nicușor Dan.