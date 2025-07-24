Nicușor Dan signed: No state money for housing parliamentarians with properties in Bucharest

The President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, signed on Thursday, the decree regarding the promulgation of the Law for the amendment and completion of Law no. 96/2006 on the Statute of Deputies and Senators.

Parliament voted, at the end of June, a legislative proposal that stipulates that senators and deputies who reside or own properties in Bucharest and Ilfov will no longer receive rent money.

361 parliamentarians voted „in favor”, two abstained, and three deputies and senators did not vote.

The law excludes from the right to benefit from the lump sums to cover accommodation expenses in the municipality of Bucharest deputies and parliamentarians who reside or who own, personally or together with their spouse, a residential property located in the municipality of Bucharest, as well as those whose spouses own such a property.