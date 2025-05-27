Nicușor Dan spoke with Ursula von der Leyen

Dan thanked the European official for the congratulations and stressed Romania’s commitment to a strong and secure European Union.

The head of state said on X that he looks forward to collaborating with the European Commission to contribute to the solutions that European citizens need in the face of common challenges.

„I congratulated Nicușor Dan by phone. Now you are the president of all Romanians. Together, let’s show everyone that a strong Europe, with a strong Romania, offers solutions. This is the noble work that I want to do together with you,” he had previously posted on X by Ursula von der Leyen.