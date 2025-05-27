Prima pagină » English » Nicușor Dan spoke with Ursula von der Leyen

Nicușor Dan spoke with Ursula von der Leyen

Romanian President Nicușor Dan had a telephone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday.
Nicușor Dan spoke with Ursula von der Leyen
Petru Mazilu
27 mai 2025, 14:25, English

Dan thanked the European official for the congratulations and stressed Romania’s commitment to a strong and secure European Union.

The head of state said on X that he looks forward to collaborating with the European Commission to contribute to the solutions that European citizens need in the face of common challenges.

„I congratulated Nicușor Dan by phone. Now you are the president of all Romanians. Together, let’s show everyone that a strong Europe, with a strong Romania, offers solutions. This is the noble work that I want to do together with you,” he had previously posted on X by Ursula von der Leyen.