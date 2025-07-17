Nicușor Dan will travel to Germany on Friday

His itinerary includes meetings with German business representatives and members of the Romanian community.

This visit is at the invitation of the German president and aims to strengthen high-level dialogue between Romania and Germany. It underscores the strong and strategic relations between the two countries.

The Romanian-German dialogue is based on close cooperation at bilateral, European, and allied levels, as well as solid historical and interpersonal connections, according to the Presidential Administration.

Discussions with the president and chancellor will focus on enhancing Romanian-German cooperation in various sectors, particularly in economic projects and investments related to defense, energy, automotive, and industry.

They will also coordinate closely on European matters, as well as security and defense issues. Germany is Romania’s primary economic partner and a key ally in ensuring European security.