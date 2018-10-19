President Challenges Referendum Bill To Constitutional Court

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis challenged at the Constitutional Court on Monday a bill which amend the country’s referendum law, citing changes which contrast with previous court decisions.

In the challenge, the head of state says that the emergency decree through which the bill was approved was illegal, due to the fact that it affected fundamental electoral rights, which cannot be done through this type of an act.

Iohannis also criticized the fact that Government set the 2018 referendum for redefining the family over two days, which contradicted the country’s electoral law stating that a referendum could be held in the last Sunday of a 30-day period since the vote is approved.

The president added that the new bill eliminates the responsibility of the country Permanent Electoral Authority to verify permanent electoral lists automatically within 60 days of the referendum, in order to find eventual multiple voters.

The bill was passed by the Government in September 2018 in order to set regulations for the October referendum on the definition of the family.

