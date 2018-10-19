President: Justice Minister's Proposals For Lead Prosecutor Offices Are Under Analysis

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced on Friday that proposals made by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, regarding the appointment of five leading prosecutors the head of state previously rejected, are currently being analyzed by the Presidential Administration’s judicial department.

The head of state also commented that the minister making the same proposals he had initially rejected was “strange”.

“Regarding the appointment proposal for leading prosecutors, they are being analyzed by the (Presidential Administration’s, ed.) specialized department. It’s important to remember that the minister decided to send the same proposals, with no modifications, which is a strange thing, to put it like that,” said Iohannis.

The justice minister re-sent the president nominations for five lead prosecutor roles, including for that of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Adina Florea, after he previously rejected them, stating that they were not made in accordance with current legal procedures.

