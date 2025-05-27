Presidential Administration announces schedule of consultations with parliamentary parties

The Presidential Administration announced on Tuesday that „based on the provisions of art. 80 par. (2) of the Romanian Constitution, the President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, invited, to the Cotroceni Palace, representatives of the political parties and formations in the Romanian Parliament, for informal consultations on the country’s economic and political situation.”

The consultations will take place on Wednesday, according to the following schedule:

09:00: Social Democratic Party (PSD);

10:30: National Liberal Party (PNL);

12:00: Save Romania Union (USR);

13:30: Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR);

15:00: Parliamentary Group of National Minorities;

16:00: Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR);

17:00: S.O.S. Romania Party;

18:00: Young People’s Party (POT);

19:00: Unaffiliated Parliamentarians.