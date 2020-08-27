Record of new infected people in Romania: 1.504 and 38 deaths

Romania has exceeded the threshold of 1.500 new cases of infected people and has registered, in the last 24 hours, another 38 deaths.

As of Thursday, 27 August, on the Romanian territory, 83.150 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus (COVID - 19) were confirmed. 36.677 patients were declared cured and 10.130 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection.

Following the tests performed at national level, compared to the last report, 1.504 new cases of people infected with SARS - CoV - 2 (COVID - 19) were registered, these being cases that had not previously had a positive test.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 583 people were reconfirmed positive.

As of Thursday, 3.459 people diagnosed with COVID-19 infection have died.

In the last 24 hours, 38 deaths were registered (22 men and 16 women), of some patients infected with the new coronavirus, hospitalized in Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Braşov, Călăraşi, Caraş-Severin, Covasna, Dâmboviţa, Galaţi, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Teleorman, Timiş, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Of these, one death was recorded in the age category 30-39 years, 6 deaths in the age category 50-59 years, 7 deaths in the age category 60-69 years, 13 deaths in the age category 70-79 years and 11 deaths in the over-80s category. 37 of the registered deaths are of some patients who presented comorbidities, and for a deceased patient no comorbidities have been reported so far. In the specialized health units, the total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 7.288. Of these, 492 are hospitalized in intensive care units.

