Romania: 250 new cases and 10 deaths due to coronavirus, in the last 24 hours

In Romania, in the last 24 hours, 250 new cases and 10 deaths due to coronavirus have been registered. There are currently 22.415 cases and 1.437 deaths, according to the report sent on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Until Tuesday, on the Romanian territory, 22.415 cases of people infected with the COVID-19 (coronavirus) were confirmed. Of the people confirmed positive, 16.071 were declared cured and discharged.

To date, 1.437 people diagnosed with COVID-19 infection have died.

From Monday, at 10.00 to Tuesday at 10.00, 10 deaths (of which seven men and three women) were registered, of some patients infected with the new coronavirus, hospitalized in Brăila, Braşov, Călăraşi, Iaşi, Bucharest, Neamţ, Prahova and Vrancea.

Of these, one death was recorded in the age category 50-59 years, two deaths in the age category 60-69 years, two deaths in the age category 70-79 years and five deaths in people over 80 years.

"All deaths are from patients who have had comorbidities. Since the last information sent by the Strategic Communication Group, another 250 new cases of illness have been registered", GCS shows.

At the moment, 173 patients are hospitalized in intensive care units.

On the Romanian territory, there are 1.407 people in institutionalized quarantine. Another 86.122 people are in solitary confinement at home and are under medical supervision.

To date, 573.638 tests have been processed at the national level.

