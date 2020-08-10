Romania: 779 new cases of COVID-19 reported. 29 people have died in the last 24 hours

A total of 779 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours, and 29 people have died in the same period due to the disease, the Strategic Communication Group has announced on Monday.

"To date (Monday), in Romania, 62.547 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed. 30.311 patients were declared cured and 6.497 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection. Following the tests performed at national level, compared to the last report, 779 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID - 19) were registered, these being cases that have not previously had a positive test", announces GCS.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retest of patients who were already positive, 326 people were reconfirmed positively.

"To date (Monday), 2.729 people diagnosed with COVID-19 infection have died. Between August 9 (10:00) and August 10 (10:00) there were 29 deaths (18 men and 11 women) of patients infected with the new coronavirus, hospitalized in Alba, Arad, Argeş, Bacău , Brăila, Buzău, Dâmboviţa, Galaţi, Gorj, Hunedoara, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiş, Vâlcea, Vaslui and the Municipality of Bucharest”, according to GCS.

Of these, one death was recorded in the age category 20-29 years, one in the category 30-39 years, one death in the age category 40-49 years, two deaths in the age category 50-59 years, nine deaths in the age group 60-69 years, nine deaths in the age category 70-79 years and six deaths in the age group over 80 years.

A number of 28 of the registered deaths are of some patients who presented comorbidities, and for a deceased patient no comorbidities have been reported so far.

