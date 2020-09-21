Romania: 808 new cases of people infected with coronavirus, 23 deaths in the last 24 hours

Following the tests performed at national level, compared to the last report, 808 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) were registered, these being cases that had not previously had a test positive. There have been 23 deaths in the last 24 hours.

33 views

Romania: 808 new cases of people infected with coronavirus, 23 deaths in the last 24 hours