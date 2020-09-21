- Home
- Video
- Politics
- Economic
- Social
- Sports
- International
- Science
- Culture
- Life
- One book a day
- Weather
- Talks
- English
Romania: 808 new cases of people infected with coronavirus, 23 deaths in the last 24 hours
Following the tests performed at national level, compared to the last report, 808 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) were registered, these being cases that had not previously had a test positive. There have been 23 deaths in the last 24 hours.33 views
Romania: 808 new cases of people infected with coronavirus, 23 deaths in the last 24 hours
Until Monday, 113.589 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Romania. 90.649 patients were declared cured.
Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 232 people were reconfirmed positive.
To date, 4.458 people diagnosed with COVID-19 infection have died. Between 20.09.2020 (10:00) - 21.09.2020 (10:00) there were registered 23 deaths (12 men and 11 women), of some patients infected with the new coronavirus, hospitalized in Arad, Bacău, Buzău, Caraş-Severin, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Hunedoara, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiş, Vaslui and Bucharest.
If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »
The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.