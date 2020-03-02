Romania Forex Reserves Grow to EUR35.83B in February

Romania's foreign exchange reserves grew to EUR35.83 billion at the end of February from EUR35.505 billion at the end of January, central bank data showed Monday.

The country had foreign currency inflows of EUR1.371 billion, and outflows of EUR1.046 billion in February, after the central bank lowered minimum reserve requirements on banks' foreign currency liabilities to 6% from 8% for the period February 24- March 23.

Romania's gold reserve remained steady at 103.6 metric tons and its value adjusted for international gold prices stood at EUR4.992 billion in February compared with EUR4.77 billion in January.

Overall international reserves stood at EUR40.752 billion end-February from EUR40.278 billion end-January.

Payments due on public and publicly guaranteed external debt in March amount to EUR136 million.

