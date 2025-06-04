Romania is facing a significant economic shock starting July 1, as warned by Romanian MEP Dan Nica

This pressing issue was addressed in the European Parliament, where Nica highlighted the potential repercussions of this disconnection on the regional economy. He urged Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, Stéphane Séjourné, to implement urgent measures to avert a major crisis.

Nica stated, „I acknowledge the efforts made to maintain the competitiveness of European industry and ensure a stable economic environment. However, I must emphasize a very serious situation unfolding in Eastern Europe. Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece are disconnected from the European energy network because there is no interconnector between Austria and Hungary. As a result of a decision by the European Commission, Romania will be required to limit electricity prices and subsidize them for the economy, businesses, and domestic consumers starting July 1. The best offers currently available in Romania are as follows: for industry, prices are 250 to 260 euros per megawatt-hour, and for domestic consumers, electricity prices may rise by up to 2.5 times. In fact, prices for industry are five times higher than they were five years ago. This situation will severely impact Romania’s entire economy if no action is taken.”

The Romanian MEP further explained that an energy crisis could have devastating effects on both the economy and the population. He inquired about the actions the European Commission should take to help the economy withstand this impending shock. „Romania also needs to assist the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine with electricity. However, we must acknowledge that we currently have no alternative sources for electricity. Removing the cap on electricity prices could lead to a potentially devastating impact on the Romanian economy and ordinary people who may be unable to pay their energy bills,” Dan Nica concluded in the European Parliament.