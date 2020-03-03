Romania Postpones 5G License Tender for Late 2020

Romania's telecom regulator ANCOM has postponed until the end of 2020 a 5G license tender that had already been pushed back in 2019.

17 views

5G technologies are expected to bring EUR4.7 billion revenue to Romania and to create over 250,000 jobs. The tender, which was supposed to be held has now been pushed towards the end of the year from a previous delay to the beginning of 2020.

Romanian could have access to 5G technologies in two years at the earliest if the license tenders are held as planned but the telecom regulator conceded it could not rule out further delays.

ANCOM president Sorin Grindeanu said back in October 2019 the tender had been postponed to allow security and transparency criteria to be transposed into the national legislation so that Romania can apply its memorandum with the USA.

Romania and the United States signed a classified memorandum of understanding on the development of 5G networks. Grindeanu said ANCOM was also waiting for the European Commission's requirements regarding 5G technologies.

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.