Romania starts drone production this summer in Brașov

Asked about the Romanian drone prototype and the production schedule, Fechet explained that there is a protocol between the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalization and the Ministry of Economy, concluded last year, through which technological transfer and prototype tests are carried out.

„It is clear that assembly begins this summer, it is a fairly complex technological process,” said the minister, specifying that the objective is to reach a production of about 3,500 units annually by the end of the year.

Of the seven prototypes in various stages of development, three will be selected to start production this summer.

„The prototypes already exist, we have tested them in the field together with media representatives,” Fechet added.

When asked if the public could witness the debut, the minister confirmed that the production line is already set up and work is being done on the technical aspects.