Romanian President: ”Our message is that we are serious people”

When asked about his discussion on Tuesday with Céline Gauer, one of the directors of the European Commission, Dan explained, „In yesterday’s meeting, I provided the introductory remarks, followed by a technical discussion among several individuals here and a technical team from the European Commission. This conversation was essentially a continuation of what we discussed with Ms. von der Leyen a week ago.”

He added, „While I acknowledge that the Romanian state has not done enough—particularly regarding revenue generation—and has not fulfilled its commitments thus far, we are serious about addressing these issues. We understand the current situation and are determined to meet our obligations. In short, that is our stance. Our deadline is June 30, by which we will present a package of measures.”