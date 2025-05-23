Sibiu-Piteşti motorway advances with the first bored tunnel in Romania

The Austrian constructor PORR has 500 workers and 194 pieces of equipment mobilized on the site for this segment worth 1.678 billion lei excluding VAT.

The main challenge of the project is the Momâia tunnel, the first bored tunnel built on a motorway in Romania. The gallery on the Piteşti-Sibiu direction was pierced on March 3, 2025, and the one on the opposite direction on April 14. The interior lining and waterproofing works are now being carried out.

If the current pace of work is maintained, traffic on this section could open earlier than the contractual deadline of 2027.

Section 4 is part of the 2021-2027 Transport Program and has a contractual duration of 60 months – 16 months for design and 44 months for execution.