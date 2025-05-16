Sibiu Police investigation after letters received, urging people to vote for Simion

The letters made sensational claims that Simion would arrest Klaus Iohannis and the judges of the Constitutional Court (CCR).

On April 15, the Sibiu County Electoral Office notified the Sibiu County Police Inspectorate about anonymous letters urging citizens to vote for a specific candidate in the presidential election. The investigation is being conducted by the Sibiu Criminal Investigation Service, which will determine the legal classification and proceed accordingly, as stated by representatives of the Sibiu Police to MEDIAFAX.

The letters, which were unsigned and politically motivated, called for support of George Simion, claiming he would appoint Călin Georgescu as prime minister and arrest Klaus Iohannis, confiscating all of his properties. The AUR Sibiu party has publicly distanced itself from these letters.

One excerpt from the letter read: “Please go to the polls and vote for George Simion, who will take immediate action against those who have embezzled the country’s money for 35 years. He will arrest all PSD, PNL, and UDMR parliamentarians and seize all their properties, both in Romania and abroad. Additionally, he will arrest all prosecutors and judges who have misappropriated state funds and demand they return their special pensions.”

The letter further urged Sibiu residents not to vote for Nicușor Dan, arguing that he has neglected them for the past ten years and questioning why they would support him for the presidency now.

The letter continued, “If Simion becomes president, he will arrest Klaus Iohannis, confiscate all his properties, and demand €300,000 from the Romanian state, which is responsible for the nation’s theft. He will confiscate all assets from wrongdoers and seize their foreign accounts and real estate.”

It also demanded the appointment of Călin Georgescu as prime minister and the immediate arrest of the nine judges from the Constitutional Court who annulled the Romanian people’s elections.

In response, AUR Sibiu denounced the letters as forgeries falsely attributed to their party and presidential candidate George Simion.

“We wish to clarify that this document has no connection to AUR, our campaign team, or any of our parliamentarians. This is a clear attempt at manipulation and disinformation by those who view our party as a significant threat to the political status quo. We call on the authorities to investigate the origin and distribution of this forged letter and urge the honest media to report on this incident objectively,” AUR Sibiu stated on their Facebook page.