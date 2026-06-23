Simion, after consultations: It can’t be done without AUR.We came with a proposal for prime minister

“We are pleased that Mr. Nicușor Dan has changed his approach—he’s much faster and more to the point. I’d like to start by repeating what I believe everyone understood yesterday: It can’t be done without AUR,” George Simion said after the consultations.

He stated that “the country is going through some difficult times.”

“Romania has been brought to this situation by irresponsible governments and the weak leaders we’ve had. AUR, as it always does in these times of crisis, approached Nicușor Dan with a proposed program to overcome the crisis and a proposal for an AUR prime minister—of course, respecting the will of the Romanian people. “I believe we were the only ones who respected the will of the Romanian people as expressed in the elections on December 1, 2024. We are the country’s second-largest party; following those elections, the PSD was the party that received the most votes. We have outlined our political objectives over the past month,” Simion added.

The AUR leader states that “it was a wasted month because we were not listened to.”

“We were right in everything we said. Who is to blame for this lost month? The president. The president stubbornly chose to violate the democratic will and the Constitution and to make appointments that do not reflect the will of the people or the vote, but rather his own personal will. It has been proven—and AUR demonstrated this in Parliament—that Nicușor Dan’s personal will cannot override the will of the people,” George Simion added.