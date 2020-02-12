The Sports minister Ionuţ Stroe has said he was not invited at the meeting with former champions which took place on Wednesday in Parliament, as the meeting was organized by two PSD senators.

Sports minister explains why he did not attend the meeting with former champions in Parliament

Ionuţ Stroe, Sports minister, did not participate at the event dedicated to sports, attended by the great sportsmen of Romania, an event organized by two PSD senators.

Stroe explained, at Digi 24, that he has not been invited to the meeting organized by two PSD senators.

"I was not invited. It was a press conference organized by two PSD senators, it is their strategy. We know the problems. PSD initiatives are not open. They have shown their worthiness over the last seven years", Stroe has said.

The reaction of the resigned minister of the Sports comes after the former great champion Ilie Năstase expressed surprise that Ionuţ Stroe was not present at this discussion. Ilie Năstase also said that the sport budget for this year is zero.

Ilie Năstase, Gabriela Szabo, Alina Dumitru, Stefan Birtalan, Camelia Potec and Simona Halep attended Wednesday's debates in Parliament, at the invitation of senators Şerban Nicolae and Daniel Zamfir.

Pentru cele mai importante ştiri ale zilei, transmise în timp real şi prezentate echidistant, daţi LIKE paginii noastre de Facebook!

Dacă ţi-a plăcut articolul, urmăreşte MEDIAFAX.RO pe FACEBOOK »

Conținutul website-ului www.mediafax.ro este destinat exclusiv informării și uzului dumneavoastră personal. Este interzisă republicarea conținutului acestui site în lipsa unui acord din partea MEDIAFAX. Pentru a obține acest acord, vă rugăm să ne contactați la adresa vanzari@mediafax.ro.