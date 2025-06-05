State aid worth over 279 million lei for the Oltenia Energy Complex

The funds allocated by the Government will partially cover the costs of greenhouse gas emission certificates for 2025, according to European commitments. The measure is part of the restructuring plan approved by the European Commission, Burduja said in a message published on Facebook.

„It is a new signal that Romania is responsibly assuming the energy transition — but it is doing it realistically, with its head, without jeopardizing the energy security of Romanians. Complexul Energetic Oltenia is not a simple company, but a pillar of the national energy system. It produces energy in a band, that is, stable energy, which keeps the economy running and the lights on in Romanians’ hospitals, schools and homes. Without the CEO, Romania would not have overcome the crises of recent years — from frosty winters to scorching summers, to the volatility of the European energy market,” explained the Minister of Energy.

Sebastian Burduja also referred to Romania’s transition to clean energy

„I said it the other day in Brussels, in front of the European Commissioner for Energy: the closure of the 1,755 MW of coal, foreseen by the PNRR for January 1, 2026, is not feasible in the absence of new on-grid energy production capacities that have been put into operation. The gas-fired groups are still in the tender phase, the turbines have become considerably more expensive, and the execution deadlines have been extended. In this context, hasty decisions will generate real vulnerabilities, which Romania cannot afford. Romania’s energy security is not negotiable. The transition to clean energy must be sustainable and fair. Romania has massively reduced its greenhouse gas emissions, by over 77% compared to 1990. We maintain our 2032 target for eliminating coal from the national energy mix. By then, we will have sufficient alternative, cheaper and cleaner gas-fired capacities, as well as reactors 3 and 4 at Cernavodă, which we managed to contract last year, after 20 years”, added Sebastian Burduja.

The minister also referred to the transition regarding the Oltenia complex

“It is important to support the CEO transition and to do it taking into account the needs that Romania has now and with respect for the people who keep this company alive — miners, energy workers, entire communities who work with dignity and professionalism. I thank everyone. We will continue to invest in new capacities, in renewable energy, in gas, in nuclear, but I continue to express my hope that we will not be forced to make decisions that may endanger the interests of consumers or the national economy”, stated Sebastian Burduja.