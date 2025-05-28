The demand for burgers has increased in Romania by over 60% in 2024

According to the analysis, Romania ranks first in Southeastern Europe and 4th globally in terms of demand for burgers. In 2024, demand for this dish increased by over 60% compared to 2023, and chicken burgers are the most popular among Romanians, with 1 in 3 orders including this assortment.

The burger, one of Romanians’ favorites

On the occasion of International Burger Day, celebrated annually on May 28, the analysis shows that this dish is one of the favorites of Romanians, with approximately 25 burgers ordered every minute in the last year, so over 35,000 burgers per day.

The most ordered assortments are chicken burgers, followed by cheeseburgers and beef burgers (hamburgers). The top is completed by a new assortment, increasingly popular among consumers – smashed burger, a type of burger in which the meat is pressed (smashed) on the grill or on a hot pan, creating a crispy crust on the outside, while the inside remains juicy.

As for the vegetarian version, the demand for meatless burgers remained constant in 2024, the most popular preparation in this category being the plant-based cheeseburger, representing approximately 40% of all vegetarian burger orders.

The title for the biggest burger fan in Romania goes to a user from Bucharest who, in the last year, ordered burgers over 750 times. Also, another user from the Capital registered the most valuable burger order – over 1,500 lei.

From Cluj to Iasi, romanians prefer burgers

In addition to Bucharest, which ranks first in the demand for burgers ordered through Glovo, most requests come from Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Oradea and Iași. Over 16% of weekly orders are placed on Fridays, and most consumers choose burgers for dinner, with the peak time for orders being 7:00 p.m.

The appetite for burgers is valid in all of the over 20 countries in which Glovo operates, with the platform’s data showing a 16% increase in consumption compared to the previous year. At the same time, the number of customers who placed burger orders in the last 12 months also increased by 14% globally, with them spending 5% more on burgers in the last year.

Romania ranks 4th globally in terms of burger consumption, after Spain, Italy and Poland.