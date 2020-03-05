The Environment Guard head in Bucharest has been sacked

Viorel Glăman has been dismissed from the position Bucharest's Environmental Guard chief. Environment acting minister, Costel Alexe, has made a request to this effect to the National Environmental Guard, following the scandal caused by excessive pollution in the Capital.

"Following the information published in the public space, today I asked the general commissioner of the national environmental guard to replace the position of the chief commissioner for Bucharest, from the Environment Guard", Costel Alexe declared.

For his part, Viorel Glăman told Digi 24 that he has no responsibility for the pollution in Bucharest: "I think I have no guilt. The Minister of the Environment and the commissioner general can assess me".

Also, at Digi 24, Viorel Glăman was asked if he knows the definition of ecosystem, and the head of the Environmental Guard replied that he does not know. Glăman also stated that he realizes if there is pollution in Bucharest when he leaves the house and "looks at the sky".

The level of pollution in the Capital has exceeded the legal limits these days.

