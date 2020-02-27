The first Romanian with coronavirus was confirmed by "Matei Balş" Institute in Bucharest on Wednesday. Secretary of state Nelu Tătaru confirmed to MEDIAFAX that this is a patient from Gorj county.

The first Romanian with coronavirus has been confirmed in Gorj county

The state secretary in the Health Ministry Nelu Tătaru confirmed to MEDIAFAX on Wednesday evening that a patient from Gorj county was diagnosed with coronavirus following the tests carried out at "Matei Balş" Institute in Bucharest.

In his turn, another state secretary in the Ministry of Health, Horaţiu Moldovan, has stated, at Antena 3, that there is a positive diagnosis, made by "Matei Balş" Institute in the case of the patient from Gorj county.

"It's about the patient from Gorj. There is still evidence being processed. We keep you updated. The person who is in Gorj is quarantined. We will decide the admission", Moldovan said.

The Gorj inhabitant confirmed with coronavirus is one of the people who came into contact with the Italian citizen who has a coronavirus infection and who had visited Romania's Gorj and Dolj counties.

