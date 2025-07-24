The first state-built nursery in Bucharest, inaugurated by Minister Cseke Attila in Sector 2

„The investment is part of the series of projects that contribute to the development of the educational infrastructure in the Capital and throughout the country, through which we support young families by creating new places in modern nurseries”, stated Minister Cseke Attila.

The nursery has a capacity of 110 places, the investment value being 19 million lei.

This is the 29th nursery built, to date, by the Ministry of Development, through which over 1,800 new places in nurseries for the little ones were created, throughout Romania.