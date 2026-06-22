Veștea government faces crucial investiture vote on Monday after fast-track hearings

Parliamentary committees started fast-track hearings for the proposed ministers on Monday at 12:00 PM. Each hearing was scheduled to last approximately 30 minutes, meaning several key nominees already faced questioning by early afternoon.

The decisive investiture vote takes place on Monday evening, starting at 9:30 PM. Due to the late hour of the plenary session, if the Veștea Government secures the necessary support, the official swearing-in ceremony will most likely take place on Tuesday.

The main challenge for the incoming cabinet remains the parliamentary arithmetic. The Veștea Government enters the vote without a guaranteed majority and needs a minimum of 233 votes to pass. The core votes come from the Social Democratic Party, which holds 127 seats in Parliament. While the National Liberal Party officially announced it does not support the Veștea Government, negotiations indicate that between 20 and 24 liberal lawmakers might defy the party line and vote in favor. If smaller groups, independents, and minorities vote en bloc, the total support climbs to around 213 or 217 votes, which is still short of the required threshold.

To bridge the remaining gap, the Veștea Government critically depends on securing between 16 and 25 votes from the Alliance for the Union of Romanians. Although their leadership publicly stated they will not support the cabinet, political sources report that individual negotiations took place behind the scenes. Suspicion of potential backing grew after this party voted alongside the Social Democratic Party to approve the accelerated hearing schedule on Monday.