(20.02.2020, 08:05)
Valentin Nastaila

FOTO | Ea este sosia lui Meghan Markle: ”Mă opresc pe stradă oameni pe care nu-i cunosc”

  • Akeisha Land are 39 de ani şi este mamă a doi copii.
  • Femeia este confundată des cu ducesa de Sussex.
Ea este sosia lui Meghan Markle: "Mă opresc pe stradă oameni pe care nu-i cunosc"

O femeie din Statele Unite ale Americii îi poate lua oricând locul ducesei de Sussex, Meghan Markle, şi puţini ar observa vreo diferenţă. Akeisha Land este sosia perfectă a soţiei prinţului Harry.
 
Asemănărea izbitoare dintre cele două a fost sesizată de jurnaliştii de la The Sun care s-au declarat uluiţi de cât de bine seamănă femeia în vărstă de 39 de ani cu ducesa. Land a povestit că i s-a întâmplat des ca oamenii să o oprească pe stradă tocmai pentru că o confundau cu Meghan Markle.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wonder why you’re seeing my face and not Bitty’s? I know you’d rather see her cute face, but I had to make a brief cameo to say, CHIEFSSSSSSS!! 🙌🏾 Our team is going to the Super Bowl y’all; so I had to (finally) post these photos of the only game we were able to make it to this year ❤️ Wish we could go to more, but with two young kiddos and church on Sunday’s, it’s hard to make it to many games. Plus parking alone is $60 and ain’t nobody got time for that! 😅 • Also, can we just take a minute to talk about my hair?! I’ve been on my natural hair journey for over 5 years now and hadn’t straightened my hair in over two years. A couple years ago when I straightened my hair, even though I’d been natural for so many years and used Curly Girl Method approved products only, when straightened, my hair was dull, dry, slightly brittle and my ends were a disaster. This year though, I think the results speak for themselves in these photos! And I have @olivabrand to thank! Remember back in September I told you guys I was going to start a hair trial with them? Well as you can see, my hair loves @olivabrand! It’s perfect for my low porosity hair because it’s not as thick and heavy as most hair oils. I use it for my scalp massages as well as hot oil treatments. It’s made my hair sooooo soft, smooth, and shiny! Bye frizz! ✌🏾I’ve also been using it on Bitty’s hair and her curls are really starting to POP (as you can see in my previous post)! • Definitely go check them out @olivabrand and use code greyson20 to save 20% off of your purchase ❤️

A post shared by Greyson Regina Land (@greyson_land) on

Jan 22, 2020 at 9:35am PST
 
 
„Mă opresc pe stradă oameni pe care nu îi cunosc începând să-mi spună: «Ţi-a mai zis cineva că semeni cu...?». De fiecare dată începeam să râd până să termine ce aveau de spus, pentru că ştiam exact ce urmează să spună. Am auzit asta de atâtea ori, mai ales de când am părul drept. Chiar şi familia mea îmi spune că arăt ca ea şi chiar dacă mie nu mi se pare că semănăm, îl iau ca pe un compliment“, a declarat Akeisha Land pentru The Sun.
 
Land locuieşte în Missouri şi este mamă a doi copii. Femeia chiar a glumit cu jurnaliştii britanici şi le-a spus că, la nevoie, poate merge în locul ducesei la unele evenimente.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

An #usie with my littlest love in our matching “LOVE” sweatshirts from @coolkiidzwear ❤️ • What I love about these sweatshirts is not only their obvious adorableness, but also the fact that they aren’t super thick. Which is perfect for fall and winter because you can layer it with other things and not worry about sweating out your hair (ain’t nobody got time for that! 💁🏽‍♀️). And if your kid(s) are anything like mine, they get hot real fast running around all day, so lightweight layers are imperative. I also love that you’re able to take the layers off to rock it in the spring for those still cool days. These sweatshirts are perfect for year round cuteness! • Have a great week friends and remember to tell the people you care about that you love them... and as always, keep it cute! 😘

A post shared by Greyson Regina Land (@greyson_land) on

Jan 27, 2020 at 9:41am PST
 
Şi internauţii au admirat-o şi complimentat-o pe Land. O fotografie postată de aceasta pe contul său de Instagram, alături de fiica sa în vârstă de doi ani şi jumătate, a strâns peste 36.000 de aprecieri. În fapt, contul de Instagram pe care Land postează imagini de familie ”a explodat” şi a ajuns la 200.000 de urmăritori după ce s-a descoperit că este sosia lui Meghan Markle.
 
 

