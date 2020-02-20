FOTO | Ea este sosia lui Meghan Markle: ”Mă opresc pe stradă oameni pe care nu-i cunosc”

O femeie din Statele Unite ale Americii îi poate lua oricând locul ducesei de Sussex, Meghan Markle, şi puţini ar observa vreo diferenţă. Akeisha Land este sosia perfectă a soţiei prinţului Harry.

Asemănărea izbitoare dintre cele două a fost sesizată de jurnaliştii de la The Sun care s-au declarat uluiţi de cât de bine seamănă femeia în vărstă de 39 de ani cu ducesa. Land a povestit că i s-a întâmplat des ca oamenii să o oprească pe stradă tocmai pentru că o confundau cu Meghan Markle.

„Mă opresc pe stradă oameni pe care nu îi cunosc începând să-mi spună: «Ţi-a mai zis cineva că semeni cu...?». De fiecare dată începeam să râd până să termine ce aveau de spus, pentru că ştiam exact ce urmează să spună. Am auzit asta de atâtea ori, mai ales de când am părul drept. Chiar şi familia mea îmi spune că arăt ca ea şi chiar dacă mie nu mi se pare că semănăm, îl iau ca pe un compliment“, a declarat Akeisha Land pentru The Sun.

Land locuieşte în Missouri şi este mamă a doi copii. Femeia chiar a glumit cu jurnaliştii britanici şi le-a spus că, la nevoie, poate merge în locul ducesei la unele evenimente.

Şi internauţii au admirat-o şi complimentat-o pe Land. O fotografie postată de aceasta pe contul său de Instagram, alături de fiica sa în vârstă de doi ani şi jumătate, a strâns peste 36.000 de aprecieri. În fapt, contul de Instagram pe care Land postează imagini de familie ”a explodat” şi a ajuns la 200.000 de urmăritori după ce s-a descoperit că este sosia lui Meghan Markle.

