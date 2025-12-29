(P) FutureLife Group expands in Romania with strategic acquisition of Atentica Fertility Clinic in Iași

Prague/Iași, 29th December 2025 – FutureLife, one of the major pan-European providers of fertility, IVF and genetics services, performing more than 77,000 IVF cycles annually and backed by CVC Capital Partners (‘CVC’) and Hartenberg Holding (‘Hartenberg’), is proud to announce the acquisition of Atentica Fertility Clinic, a highly respected fertility center located in Iasi, Romania.

Located in the Eastern part of Romania, Iași is one of the most important historical, cultural and academic cities. This acquisition strengthens FutureLife’s footprint in Romania, bringing together 3 fertility clinics with 3 embryology laboratories, and a genetics laboratory, situated across key regions of the country. Our expansion started with the acquisition of Gynera, a premium fertility clinic in Bucharest, in June 2019, followed by Gynatal fertility clinic in Timișoara, in November 2024. The network comprises also Cytogenomic Medical Laboratory, Bucharest, one of the most renowned genetic laboratories, with a team of 30 years’ experience in genetics.

Founded in 2006 and opening the 1st IVF center in the Eastern part of Romania in 2009, Atentica Fertility Clinic has been a trusted provider of comprehensive fertility services for 16 years. Its modern infrastructure, multidisciplinary team, and patient-first approach make it a clinic with significant potential for growth and innovation. By joining FutureLife Group, Atentica Fertility Clinic will benefit from international expertise, advanced technologies, and collaborative network within a well-established European fertility group —accelerating its development and innovation adoption, while continuing to serve local patients with excellence.

“We are excited to welcome Atentica into the FutureLife family. With its strong reputation for clinical excellence and personalized care, Atentica is a perfect fit for our growing network. Following our acquisition of Gynera in Bucharest, Gynatal in Timișoara, the addition of Atentica strengthens our position in Romania, allowing us to offer top-tier reproductive services in all three regions of the country. Whether privately funded or supported through public programs, we remain committed to making high-quality fertility care accessible to more families.

Our strategy continues to focus on harmonizing best practices across all FutureLife clinics while preserving the local expertise that makes each clinic unique. With Atentica’s deep understanding of patient needs in the Eastern part of the country and our international resources, we are confident that together we can continue to deliver excellent outcomes and tailored treatments.” said Francisco Lobbosco, CEO of FutureLife Group.

“Joining FutureLife opens new pathways for our clinic and patients. Atentica is the 1st fertility center in the Eastern part of Romania and for 16 years, we have been dedicated to creating families, helping thousands of couples become parents. Through this partnership we are gaining access to a wider ecosystem of support, collaboration, and innovation which will support the continued development of our services and the care we provide to our patients.” said Dr. Adrian Borș, Founder of Atentica Clinic.

About FutureLife

FutureLife is one of the leading European providers of IVF, fertility treatments and related genetic services. With 60 well-invested clinics, in 16 countries, employing more than 2,100 specialists performing in excess of 77,000 IVF cycles annually, as well as a series of gynecological and surgical treatments.

Since 1991 clinics in the FutureLife group have helped bring 166,771 babies into the world.

This is one every 39 minutes and counting.

The team at FutureLife believe in a world where everyone has the freedom to create a family and adopt an evidence-based approach to the innovation of treatment strategies, with a mission statement focused on ethics and standards.

FutureLife is co-owned by CVC and Hartenberg. www.futurelifegroup.com