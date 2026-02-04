Prima pagină » Comunicate » Ananda Group reports a turnover of over 265,690,000 lei in 2025 and announces the development of over 2,500 apartments in the south of the Capital

Ananda Group, one of the most active residential developers in the south of the Bucharest-Ilfov Region, announces its consolidated results for 2025, a year that confirms the maturity of the business model, the operational efficiency and the strategic positioning of the company in the middle-market segment.
Ananda Group reports a turnover of over 265,690,000 lei in 2025 and announces the development of over 2,500 apartments in the south of the Capital
Consolidating the Ananda brand in the south of the Capital

With a history of over 8 years in residential development, over 3,800 homes delivered and a cumulative turnover of over 228 million euros between 2018 and 2025, Ananda Group is establishing itself as a relevant actor in the urban transformation of the south of the Capital.

Between 2018 and 2024, the companies in the Ananda Group achieved a cumulative turnover of 852.72 million lei (the equivalent of 175.55 million euros), resulting from the total turnover of the most important companies that made up the group until 2024, according to public balance sheet data, published on the website of the Ministry of Finance: Siena Residence (246.52 million lei), Green & Yellow Development (40.72 million lei), TNF Unity Residence (39.99 million lei), and Ananda General Construct (37.36 million lei), to which is added the value of transactions concluded in 16 complexes developed within the group between 2018 and 2024, respectively in Siena Residence complexes (347.4 million lei) and in the Unik Residence complex (140.72 million lei).

