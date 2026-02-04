Ananda Group reports a turnover of over 265,690,000 lei in 2025 and announces the development of over 2,500 apartments in the south of the Capital

Consolidating the Ananda brand in the south of the Capital

With a history of over 8 years in residential development, over 3,800 homes delivered and a cumulative turnover of over 228 million euros between 2018 and 2025, Ananda Group is establishing itself as a relevant actor in the urban transformation of the south of the Capital.

Between 2018 and 2024, the companies in the Ananda Group achieved a cumulative turnover of 852.72 million lei (the equivalent of 175.55 million euros), resulting from the total turnover of the most important companies that made up the group until 2024, according to public balance sheet data, published on the website of the Ministry of Finance: Siena Residence (246.52 million lei), Green & Yellow Development (40.72 million lei), TNF Unity Residence (39.99 million lei), and Ananda General Construct (37.36 million lei), to which is added the value of transactions concluded in 16 complexes developed within the group between 2018 and 2024, respectively in Siena Residence complexes (347.4 million lei) and in the Unik Residence complex (140.72 million lei).

