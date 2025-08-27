Prima pagină » Comunicate » Business performance up on previous year: LBBW delivers strong result in the first half of the year

LBBW has delivered another strong result in a challenging economic environment. Operating profit before taxes, adjusted for expenses from the integration of Berlin Hyp, rose to €759 million, 4 percent above the previous year (€731 million).
27 aug. 2025, 16:46, Comunicate

Including integration effects, the pre-tax profit of €705 million was only slightly below the previous year’s figure.

CEO Rainer Neske: “The half-year result shows that LBBW is strategically well positioned, high-performing and resilient. With Berlin Hyp under the umbrella of our universal bank, we have also created the leading CRE competence center and further strengthened our market position. We understand our customers’ needs and have the financial strength to stand by them as a partner even in difficult times.”

